ProShare Advisors LLC Has $158.25 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,072,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,086 shares during the period. Albemarle accounts for 0.6% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 1.00% of Albemarle worth $158,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALB. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $155.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.10.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.78.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

