ProShare Advisors LLC Has $404.56 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $404,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,075.00 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $2,152.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,901.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1,697.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

