ProShare Advisors LLC Has $517.13 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,817 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 80,750 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.9% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Tesla worth $517,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in Tesla by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 45 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.99.

TSLA opened at $761.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1,568.88, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $822.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $554.47.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.55, for a total transaction of $26,582,475.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,630,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,323 shares of company stock valued at $93,966,505 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

