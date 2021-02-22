ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,461,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270,318 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.6% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of AbbVie worth $156,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in AbbVie by 118.4% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $104.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.39.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

