ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Cintas worth $141,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in Cintas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 54.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 4.2% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $342.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $336.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.44. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

