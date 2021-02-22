ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 537,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,022 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Ecolab worth $116,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 30,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in Ecolab by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ECL. Argus increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.50.

NYSE:ECL opened at $207.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.39, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $32,654,631.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,631 shares in the company, valued at $150,726,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 16,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $3,742,742.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,933.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,925 shares of company stock worth $42,441,256 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

