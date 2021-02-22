ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,082,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 145,187 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Nucor worth $110,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth about $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Nucor by 87.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 13,914.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NUE. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NUE stock opened at $58.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $58.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.65.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

