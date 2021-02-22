ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 196,322 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,346,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,322 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.84% of Cincinnati Financial worth $117,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CINF. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,131,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $717,531,000 after purchasing an additional 545,256 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 678.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 469,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,994,000 after acquiring an additional 408,906 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 398,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,754,000 after acquiring an additional 275,253 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,530,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,324,000 after acquiring an additional 146,497 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $96.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.59. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $113.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.72.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

CINF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.29.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

