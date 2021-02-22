ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,063 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 0.7% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Broadcom worth $190,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,357,000. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,163,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 127,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $55,787,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom stock opened at $484.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $458.66 and a 200 day moving average of $394.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total transaction of $30,484,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total transaction of $250,764.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,393 shares of company stock valued at $106,582,391 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.59.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.