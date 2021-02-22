ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 113,693 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 710,595 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 113,693 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Target worth $125,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $655,000. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 27,969 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in Target by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,653,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Target by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in Target by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $188.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.42. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $199.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.29.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

