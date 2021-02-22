ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 121,058 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,637,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,058 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Sysco worth $121,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $76.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.11. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $79.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1,095.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Consumer Edge raised Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,757,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $5,477,804.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,072,292 shares of company stock worth $78,225,483 in the last three months. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

