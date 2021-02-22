ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 34,265 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 34,265 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Lowe’s Companies worth $111,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 30,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 25,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 456,247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $73,232,000 after acquiring an additional 210,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,112 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.42.

Shares of LOW opened at $174.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.62. The stock has a market cap of $128.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

