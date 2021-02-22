ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 81,732 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 81,732 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of PPG Industries worth $115,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 616.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Laurentian upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.79.

NYSE PPG opened at $135.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.83. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $153.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

