ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 9,313 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,313 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Illinois Tool Works worth $107,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 33,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $2,020,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $1,456,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $200.08 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $224.69. The company has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.65.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

