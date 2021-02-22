ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,014,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582,818 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of Carrier Global worth $113,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 73,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 26,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on CARR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $37.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.