ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,003,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 234,988 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Pentair worth $106,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Pentair by 11,223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,106,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 13,982,185 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,897,000 after buying an additional 325,170 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Pentair by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,656,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,014,000 after buying an additional 556,527 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Pentair by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,199,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,676,000 after buying an additional 383,590 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Pentair by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,228,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,213,000 after buying an additional 70,129 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNR opened at $56.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.59. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $59.30.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.15.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

