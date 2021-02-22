ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.57 and last traded at $18.57. 61,539 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 85,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.28.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 2,650.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 13,252 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period.

