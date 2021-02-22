ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI) traded down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $106.95 and last traded at $107.80. 2,751 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 1,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.57.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.76 and a 200 day moving average of $88.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Ultra Industrials stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.84% of ProShares Ultra Industrials worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ProShares Ultra Industrials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones United States Industrials Index. The Dow Jones United States Industrials Index measures the performance of the industrial industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include building materials, heavy construction, factory equipment, heavy machinery, industrial services, pollution control, containers and packaging, industrial diversified, air freight, marine transportation, railroads, trucking, land-transportation equipment, shipbuilding, transportation services, advanced industrial equipment, electric components and equipment, and aerospace.

