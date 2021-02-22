ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) Trading 6.5% Higher

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG)’s share price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $115.75 and last traded at $112.91. 131,320 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 100,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.03.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.87% of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

