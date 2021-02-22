ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) Shares Up 1%

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE)’s stock price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.41 and last traded at $66.96. 6,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 7,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.27.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.89 and its 200-day moving average is $59.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Real Estate stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.58% of ProShares Ultra Real Estate at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

