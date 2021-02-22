ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Up 7.8%

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) shares shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.96 and last traded at $55.90. 2,865,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 1,824,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.85.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGQ. Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ProShares Ultra Silver by 6,494.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 16,235 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

