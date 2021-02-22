ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Up 7.8%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s stock price were up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.54 and last traded at $13.52. Approximately 102,117,164 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 67,050,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $17.44.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,067,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,202,000 after purchasing an additional 743,093 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,851.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 570,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 541,417 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.