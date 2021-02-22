ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Up 7.8%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s stock price were up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.54 and last traded at $13.52. Approximately 102,117,164 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 67,050,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $17.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,067,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,202,000 after purchasing an additional 743,093 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,851.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 570,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 541,417 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

