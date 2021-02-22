ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) Trading Down 1.9%

ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) shares were down 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.32 and last traded at $13.41. Approximately 25,757 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 44,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Financials stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.90% of ProShares UltraShort Financials at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; full line, life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association, credit card issuers and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.

