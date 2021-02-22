ProShares UltraShort Industrials (NYSEARCA:SIJ) Trading Up 0.7%

ProShares UltraShort Industrials (NYSEARCA:SIJ) shares were up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.19 and last traded at $9.19. Approximately 1,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average of $11.86.

ProShares UltraShort Industrials Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SIJ)

ProShares UltraShort Industrials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrial industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include building materials, heavy construction, factory equipment, heavy machinery, industrial services, pollution control, containers and packaging, industrial diversified, air freight, marine transportation, railroads, trucking, land transportation equipment, shipbuilding, transportation services, advanced industrial equipment, electric components and equipment, and aerospace.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.