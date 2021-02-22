ProShares UltraShort Utilities (NYSEARCA:SDP) Shares Up 4%

ProShares UltraShort Utilities (NYSEARCA:SDP) shot up 4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.95 and last traded at $19.67. 5,925 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 4,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34.

ProShares UltraShort Utilities Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SDP)

ProShares UltraShort Utilities (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

