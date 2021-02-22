Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Sets New 12-Month High at $74.49

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.49 and last traded at $74.31, with a volume of 590853 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.45.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $187,234.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

