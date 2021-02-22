Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ING Group initiated coverage on Prosus in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosus presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS PROSY traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,645. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.03. Prosus has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $26.45.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

