Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $34.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $26.00. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 128.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PRVB. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Provention Bio from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

Shares of PRVB opened at $14.85 on Monday. Provention Bio has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.85 million, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 3.34.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 592.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

