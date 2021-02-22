Provident Financial Services’ (PFS) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PFS. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

PFS stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,512. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.04. Provident Financial Services has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.63.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.42 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $55,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

