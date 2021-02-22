Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Prysmian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Prysmian in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Prysmian alerts:

Prysmian stock opened at $16.13 on Monday. Prysmian has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $18.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.47.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment comprising trade and installers; power distribution and overhead transmission lines; and industrial and network components for various industries, which includes oil and gas, downhole technology, elevators, automotive, nuclear, mining, marine, and infrastructure sectors, as well as for renewable energy field, military, railways, and cranes.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Prysmian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prysmian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.