Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 978,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares during the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group comprises about 1.0% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $57,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.92.

PEG opened at $57.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.75. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

