PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC cut its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 223,544 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,685 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.08% of PulteGroup worth $9,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $51,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 120.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

PHM stock opened at $46.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.84. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.