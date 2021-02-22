Puma (ETR:PUM) received a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective from equities research analysts at Hauck & AufhãUser in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & AufhãUser’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PUM. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €94.40 ($111.06) target price on shares of Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Independent Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €87.42 ($102.84).

Shares of PUM stock traded up €1.54 ($1.81) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €89.04 ($104.75). The stock had a trading volume of 272,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €86.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is €80.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.83. Puma has a 12 month low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a 12 month high of €93.44 ($109.93). The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion and a PE ratio of 185.50.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

