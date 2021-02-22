Pundi X NEM 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $12,678.00 (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a market capitalization of $7.76 million and $12,678.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $237.42 or 0.00476524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00069589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00085095 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.40 or 0.00560784 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00055882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00071936 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00180211 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,770,921,916 coins and its circulating supply is 18,419,455,103 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

