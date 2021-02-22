Pundi X One Day Volume Reaches $844.13 Million (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Pundi X has traded up 172.9% against the US dollar. One Pundi X token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $621.73 million and approximately $844.13 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00055980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.00 or 0.00700922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00038350 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00027229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00060851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

Pundi X is a token. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,514,908,115 tokens. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com . The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Token Trading

Pundi X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

