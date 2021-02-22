Punk Basic Market Cap Hits $4.64 Million (PUNK-BASIC)

Punk Basic (CURRENCY:PUNK-BASIC) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Punk Basic has a total market capitalization of $4.64 million and $67,061.00 worth of Punk Basic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Punk Basic has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Punk Basic coin can now be purchased for approximately $38,681.91 or 0.74095966 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Punk Basic alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.26 or 0.00477463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00068408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00085762 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00057436 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.55 or 0.00495255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00072276 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00026624 BTC.

About Punk Basic

Punk Basic’s total supply is 120 coins. Punk Basic’s official Twitter account is @NFTX_

Buying and Selling Punk Basic

Punk Basic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Punk Basic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Punk Basic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Punk Basic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Punk Basic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Punk Basic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.