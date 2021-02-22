Puxin (NYSE:NEW) Trading Down 5.6%

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.02. 500,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 558,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average is $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.81 million, a P/E ratio of -69.24 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEW. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Puxin by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,315,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after buying an additional 246,086 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Puxin by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 836,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 30,498 shares in the last quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Puxin in the 4th quarter valued at $2,421,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Puxin in the 4th quarter valued at $1,258,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Puxin by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 120,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 45,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; English tutoring services for children from kindergarten to grade six; and extra-curricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, music, and science.

