Pylon Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $640,747.80 (PYLNT)

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded 47.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Pylon Network token can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00001998 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pylon Network has traded 29% higher against the US dollar. Pylon Network has a total market capitalization of $640,747.80 and $2,693.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pylon Network Token Profile

Pylon Network (CRYPTO:PYLNT) is a token. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,010 tokens. Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pylon Network is pylon-network.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Network aims to build an open, renewable energy exchange community, which will provide the energy markets with the signals and financial incentives that current energy policies and governance systems, are failing, or delaying to provide. The Pylon Network will use the blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow the network users to exchange green energy, bought directly from the RES (Renewable Energy Source) producer and without need for intervention of intermediaries throughout the process. Pylon Network token (PYLNT) is an ERC-20 will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pylon Network Token Trading

