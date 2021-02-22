Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) shares traded down 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. 1,205,278 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,706,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Separately, Noble Financial lowered shares of Pyxis Tankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.22.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

