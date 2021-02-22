Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Avis Budget Group, Inc. Issued By Northcoast Research (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Avis Budget Group in a report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($2.56) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.74). Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CAR. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

CAR opened at $48.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.55. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $52.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.31.

In other news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 60,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,369,561.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 118,358 shares of company stock worth $4,600,744. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,430,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,472,000 after purchasing an additional 382,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,559,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,666,000 after purchasing an additional 185,803 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,632,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,970,000 after purchasing an additional 423,078 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 515,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,210,000 after purchasing an additional 96,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

