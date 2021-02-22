Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Issued By Truist Securiti

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) – Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LKQ in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Get LKQ alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on LKQ from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $38.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $40.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 33.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 106.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.