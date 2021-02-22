Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Issued By Wedbush

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a research report issued on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

PLNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.76.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $78.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1,121.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $88.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.02 and a 200 day moving average of $68.48.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 42,929 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total value of $3,239,851.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $7,405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 298,706 shares of company stock worth $22,383,599. 9.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.