Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Sunnova Energy International Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sunnova Energy International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.43). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.43) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.85.

NOVA opened at $45.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.70. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $57.70.

In other news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 4,025,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $148,925,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 17,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $754,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,571,107 shares of company stock worth $296,379,906 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 533.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

