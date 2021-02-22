Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Issued By National Bank Financial

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.22. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TD. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.91.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $60.54 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $60.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.69.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6114 per share. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

