Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Issued By Piper Sandler

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Aravive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.46). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aravive’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.05) EPS.

ARAV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aravive in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.10.

ARAV opened at $8.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 3.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.66. Aravive has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $14.94.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARAV. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Aravive in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aravive in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aravive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 23,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Aravive by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 20,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Vinay Shah bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $46,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

