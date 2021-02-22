Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Issued By Truist Securiti

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AutoNation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the company will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.65. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.36 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of AN opened at $78.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $82.90.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $303,562.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,288 shares of company stock worth $10,994,559 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

