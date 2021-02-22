Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issued By William Blair

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) – William Blair lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Bloomin’ Brands in a research note issued on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. William Blair also issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.53.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $24.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $25,196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,856,000 after buying an additional 1,337,596 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth $20,003,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth $18,923,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $11,331,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $2,761,500.00. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

