Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Issued By William Blair

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.10. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.18 EPS.

CRL has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.41.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $289.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $95.58 and a 12-month high of $303.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.48 and its 200 day moving average is $240.38.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total value of $8,550,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,041 shares in the company, valued at $72,691,785.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 348.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,563,000 after purchasing an additional 499,581 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,111,000 after purchasing an additional 409,339 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,548,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after purchasing an additional 104,440 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 138.1% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,749,000 after purchasing an additional 96,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

