Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Excellon Resources Inc. (EXN.TO) Issued By Cormark (TSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources Inc. (EXN.TO) (TSE:EXN) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Excellon Resources Inc. (EXN.TO) in a research note issued on Friday, February 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Excellon Resources Inc. (EXN.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Excellon Resources Inc. (EXN.TO) alerts:

TSE EXN opened at C$3.98 on Monday. Excellon Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$127.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.45, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.25.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 14,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; EvoluciÃ³n property totaling an area of 45,000 hectares located in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Saxony Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Inc. (EXN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources Inc. (EXN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.