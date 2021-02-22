Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Issued By National Bank Financial

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.35. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.58 billion.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RY. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$89.93 to C$102.97 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$110.36.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$109.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$156.21 billion and a PE ratio of 14.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$106.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$101.15. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$72.00 and a 12 month high of C$110.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.06, for a total transaction of C$569,775.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$628,766.32.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

